Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $79.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $446,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $1,236,272.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,626,954 shares in the company, valued at $74,368,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,255 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $5,650,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sunrun by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sunrun by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.