Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 11,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 708,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

SUNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

