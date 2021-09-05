SUN (old) Price Hits $0.0266 (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. SUN (old) has a market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00064752 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00059968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00157332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00188762 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

