Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $209.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after acquiring an additional 408,329 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,517 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

