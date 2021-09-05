Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.17 and last traded at $33.19. Approximately 7,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 681,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Stride by 12.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stride by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Stride by 7.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

