Streamr Achieves Market Capitalization of $115.91 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $115.91 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00120586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.06 or 0.00801640 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047791 BTC.

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

