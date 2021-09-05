Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Reaches $0.0286

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $70,253.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00063619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.39 or 0.00804467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047130 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

