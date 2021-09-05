Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SCAQU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 8th

Stratim Cloud Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SCAQU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 8th. Stratim Cloud Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Stratim Cloud Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:SCAQU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Stratim Cloud Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCAQU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

