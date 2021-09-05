STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce sales of $7.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.78 million and the lowest is $7.56 million. STRATA Skin Sciences reported sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $28.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $29.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.93 million, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $36.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 11.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSKN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSKN stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 13,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.47. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

