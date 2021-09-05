STRAKS Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a total market cap of $46,926.15 and approximately $8.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,422.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.83 or 0.07787818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.29 or 0.00448783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $726.38 or 0.01440576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00143072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $320.96 or 0.00636537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.35 or 0.00619457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.00380262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

