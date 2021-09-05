STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.940-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.90.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. 875,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.