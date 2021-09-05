STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of STORE Capital worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $40,851,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

