Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Hold

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The Sage Group stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

