Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Hold

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The Sage Group stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

