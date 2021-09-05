Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $506.65 million, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.51. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

