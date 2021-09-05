Stellar (XLM) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and approximately $867.99 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00065992 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00155551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00218356 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00093230 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002534 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,832 coins and its circulating supply is 23,659,954,557 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

