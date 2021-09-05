Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Stelco alerts:

OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.