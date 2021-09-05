StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce sales of $164.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.25 million and the highest is $167.57 million. StarTek reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $682.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $695.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $713.38 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $729.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in StarTek by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in StarTek by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in StarTek by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in StarTek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in StarTek by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,595. StarTek has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $244.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.