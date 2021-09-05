Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

SCBFF stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

