StakedZEN One Day Volume Reaches $14,610.00 (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for about $101.92 or 0.00203126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StakedZEN has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. StakedZEN has a market cap of $1.64 million and $14,610.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00155371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00188131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.49 or 0.07739413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,108.71 or 0.99861705 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.66 or 0.00987807 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

