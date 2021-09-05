Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,126 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,777,000 after buying an additional 2,728,153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,728,000 after purchasing an additional 427,530 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 141,028 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,669,000 after purchasing an additional 116,569 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $49.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $49.89.

