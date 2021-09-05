St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives GBX 1,405.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

STJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC downgraded St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

Shares of STJ stock traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,670 ($21.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,570.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,416.39. The company has a market capitalization of £9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,679 ($21.94). The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.32%.

About St. James's Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

