St Barbara Limited (SBM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 29th

St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other St Barbara news, insider Craig Jetson 100,000 shares of St Barbara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. Also, insider Timothy Netscher acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,163.00 ($18,687.86).

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

