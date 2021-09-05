SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.25. 192,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $67.66.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equities analysts expect that SPX will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SPX worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.