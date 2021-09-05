Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1669 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND opened at $8.54 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $85,446.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

