Splinterlands (SPS) Trading 14.8% Higher This Week

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00158786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00188993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.38 or 0.07858981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,194.88 or 1.00392659 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.22 or 0.00988463 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

