SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $100.20.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

