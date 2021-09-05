SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $503.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

