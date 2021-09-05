SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $503.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $491.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

