SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

