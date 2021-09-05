SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $39,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $354.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.13 and its 200-day moving average is $340.07. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

