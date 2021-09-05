Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of SWX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.61. 360,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

