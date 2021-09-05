Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.39 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

