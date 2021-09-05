Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 5.1%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 107,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,375,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 25.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

