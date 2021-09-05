Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). Soligenix reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on SNGX shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

SNGX opened at $1.10 on Friday. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $44.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Soligenix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Soligenix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Soligenix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

