Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $619.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to post $619.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $618.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $452.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,788. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $60.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 583,378 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

