Smartsheet (SMAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,331 shares in the company, valued at $23,905,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

