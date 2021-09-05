SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.90.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

SRU.UN traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.62. 119,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$19.49 and a 12-month high of C$30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

