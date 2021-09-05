Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives C$5.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.57.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

SOT.UN opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.19 million and a P/E ratio of 7.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

