SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

NYSE SLG traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 466,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

