SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Up 4.5%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares shot up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.90. 4,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 389,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKYT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

