Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $135.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.75. 1,595,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,763. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $137.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,540,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,972,000 after purchasing an additional 212,730 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $229,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

