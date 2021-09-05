Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $135.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.75. 1,595,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,763. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $137.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 610.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $265,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

