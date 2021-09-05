Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $11.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,895.50. 955,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,118. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,714.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,425.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.