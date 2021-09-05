Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,050,000 after purchasing an additional 452,968 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,157,000 after purchasing an additional 251,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,833 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 2,531,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,451. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

