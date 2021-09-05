Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,978,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after acquiring an additional 69,237 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,927 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $157,039,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $82.61. 2,741,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.