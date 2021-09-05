Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

QUAL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.39. The company had a trading volume of 588,814 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day moving average of $129.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

