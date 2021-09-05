SIBCoin (SIB) Hits Market Cap of $760,380.24

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $760,380.24 and approximately $1,124.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,896.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.79 or 0.07713211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00438780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $737.29 or 0.01448587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00141736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.65 or 0.00629998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.00613432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.17 or 0.00381498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005881 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,394,393 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

