Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $15.87. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 69,946 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.8075 dividend. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

