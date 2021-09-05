Shroom.Finance Price Down 38.4% This Week (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00126421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00833931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047719 BTC.

About Shroom.Finance

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

