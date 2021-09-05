Showcase Price Reaches $0.0250 on Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Showcase has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $631,975.13 and approximately $177,811.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00157415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00187246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.14 or 0.07820938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,932.86 or 0.99593828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.02 or 0.00991342 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars.

